SP Leader Shot Dead in Aligarh, Police Suspect Property Dispute

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a leader of the Samajwadi Party in Aligarh on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Rakesh Yadav, received bullet injuries in the head.Yadav, a property dealer, was also the in-charge of Baroli assembly constituency from SP. He was on his way to home when the incident took place in Ahir Pada area, the ANI reported.The police have registered a case and four people have been booked over suspicion. The prima facie evidence hints at property dispute, the police said. The investigation is underway.(With inputs from ANI)