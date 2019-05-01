Take the pledge to vote

SP Leader Shot Dead in Aligarh, Police Suspect Property Dispute

the deceased was a property dealer and was also the in-charge of Baroli assembly constituency from the Samajwadi Party.

News18.com

May 1, 2019
SP Leader Shot Dead in Aligarh, Police Suspect Property Dispute
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a leader of the Samajwadi Party in Aligarh on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Rakesh Yadav, received bullet injuries in the head.

Yadav, a property dealer, was also the in-charge of Baroli assembly constituency from SP. He was on his way to home when the incident took place in Ahir Pada area, the ANI reported.

The police have registered a case and four people have been booked over suspicion. The prima facie evidence hints at property dispute, the police said. The investigation is underway.


(With inputs from ANI)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
