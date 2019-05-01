English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Leader Shot Dead in Aligarh, Police Suspect Property Dispute
the deceased was a property dealer and was also the in-charge of Baroli assembly constituency from the Samajwadi Party.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a leader of the Samajwadi Party in Aligarh on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Rakesh Yadav, received bullet injuries in the head.
Yadav, a property dealer, was also the in-charge of Baroli assembly constituency from SP. He was on his way to home when the incident took place in Ahir Pada area, the ANI reported.
The police have registered a case and four people have been booked over suspicion. The prima facie evidence hints at property dispute, the police said. The investigation is underway.
(With inputs from ANI)
