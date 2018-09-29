English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Leader, Social Activists Demand Justice for Family of Tech Executive Killed in Lucknow
Social activists and neighbours of the victim came out in protest and held candles as they and sat with the family members after Tiwari's body was brought home after post-mortem.
Family members of Vivek Tiwari, who was shot by a police constable, mourns his death in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leaders and social activists met the kin of a tech company executive who was shot dead early on Saturday morning by a policeman here and sought justice for the bereaved family.
According to police, Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Two constables were arrested after an FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him.
SP leader and former minister Ravidas Malhotra visited Tiwari's residence Saturday evening to pay condolences and demanded justice for the family.
Social activists and neighbours of the victim also came out in protest and held candles as they and sat with the family members after Tiwari's body was brought home after post-mortem.
Tiwari's wife has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding CBI inquiry into the incident, a job in the police force and compensation of Rs 1 crore.
Meanwhile, the two police constables, arrested in connection with the incident, were produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Gyanendra Tripathi at his residence this evening, police said, adding the two accused were remanded in judicial custody till October 11.
