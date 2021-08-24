SP Leader’s Brother Sustains Bullet Injury in UP’s Lalitpur

Brother of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader suffered bullet injury in an attack on him while he was sleeping in his house in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. The victim has been identified as one Pushpendra Yadav, a resident of Sepura under the Jakhlaun police station.

A police officer deployed at Jakhlaun police station said, “Yadav told us that around four to five criminals armed with pistols, forced into his house late at night and opened fire. In the firing he suffered a bullet injury.”

The police officer added that the criminals taking advantage of the dark managed to escape after family members raised an alarm and villagers started gathering.

Yadav was rushed to the Lalitpur district hospital for treatment. He is now out of danger, according to police.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak talking to the media said, “Yadav had called the police and informed about the incident. His condition is stable now.”

Yadav’s family members in their complaint have mentioned that the attack was carried out due to a political rivalry in the village. According to a relative of Yadav the family anticipated an attack and had earlier informed police about this.

The Lalitpur SP also confirmed about a political feud between Yadav’s family and few others in the village.

Yadav’s family, talking to the media further said that with Uttar Pradesh elections to be held in the next few months, Yadav is actively working for the Samajwadi Party in the area and people not happy with this attacked him.

The Lalitpur SP said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. Appropriate action will be taken. An FIR under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unknown attackers.”

