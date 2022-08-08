CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#IndependenceDay#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » SP Leader's Car Hit by Truck, Dragged For 500 Metres in UP's Mainpuri | WATCH
1-MIN READ

SP Leader's Car Hit by Truck, Dragged For 500 Metres in UP's Mainpuri | WATCH

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 09:28 IST

Mainpuri, India

The incident took place in UP's Mainpuri on Sunday night. (Photo screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

The incident took place in UP's Mainpuri on Sunday night. (Photo screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav was alone in the car when it was hit by a bus on Sunday night. He, however, did not suffer any serious injury

A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav was alone in the car when it was hit by a bus on Sunday night. He, however, did not suffer any serious injury.

A complaint was registered in the matter and the truck driver has been arrested by the police.

“An investigation into the matter is underway,” said SP Manipur, Kamlesh Dixit.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 09:28 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 09:28 IST