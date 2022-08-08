SP Leader's Car Hit by Truck, Dragged For 500 Metres in UP's Mainpuri | WATCH

A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav was alone in the car when it was hit by a bus on Sunday night. He, however, did not suffer any serious injury.

A complaint was registered in the matter and the truck driver has been arrested by the police.

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

“An investigation into the matter is underway,” said SP Manipur, Kamlesh Dixit.

