SP Leader's Corpse Found Covid-19 Positive after Test for Body Donation

Image for representation.

His family members said that the mortal remains of the leader will be consigned to flames later in the evening on Monday.

The body of former Samajwadi Party Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Bhagwati Singh, has been found to be Covid positive. As per his last wishes, his body was to be donated to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) after demise.

KGMU spokesperson, Sudhir Singh, said that an examination of Bhagwati’s body has been found to be Covid positive. Therefore, his body is being returned to the family and will now be cremated.

first published:April 05, 2021, 16:22 IST