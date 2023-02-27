SP MLA Ataur Rehman Booked for Trying to Kill Man in UP

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Ataur Rehman and three others for allegedly trying to kill a man in the Bahedi area here, police said.

Rehman, the SP MLA from Bahedi, along with Rafiq Ahmed, Rahees Ahmed and Aasim, beat Anis Ahmed and Aasim Khan in his office at Jafari crossing on Sunday, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the four under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections following a complaint by Anis Ahmed, DIG Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said.

The MLA allegedly called the victims to his office to settle a land dispute with another party, but he and Khan were beaten and when they managed to flee the spot, a fire was opened at them, the police official said, quoting the complaint.

Rehman said both parties had on their own reached his office and returned when a settlement could not be made.

“The charges of beating are incorrect," he added.

Police said a detailed probe is on in the matter.

