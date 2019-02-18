LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SP MLA Breaks Down in House, Says He Has Been Robbed of Rs 10 lakh

The MLA during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session said the money was stolen from a hotel in Azamgarh and no FIR has been registered yet.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
TV grab of UP assembly session in which SP MLA Kalpnath Paswan brke down over the alleged theft.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed an unusual situation on Monday as a Samajwadi Party legislator broke into tears, saying his Rs 10 lakh was stolen and if it was not recovered, he would "commit suicide".

Kalpnath Paswan, SP MLA from Mehnagar constituency in Azamgarh, said no FIR has been registered in this connection.

"I am pleading with folded hands in the House. Where should I go, if I do not get justice from here? I will die...I am a very poor person...If my money is not recovered I will commit suicide," Paswan said while raising the matter during Zero-hour.

The MLA said the money was stolen from a hotel in Azamgarh and no FIR has been registered yet.

Replying to him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said he will seek a report and ensure justice.

"If he wants to register FIR, it will be registered," he said, adding when the MLA approached him, he had directed Home department and officers concerned to work out the case.
