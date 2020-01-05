SP Says will Give Rs 5 lakh to Each Family which Lost Member in Anti-CAA Protests in UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family which lost a member during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

"Family members and dependents of those who lost their lives due to barbaric atrocities of the government to save constitution during anti CAA-NRC protests will be given Rs 5 lakh each by the party," it said in a tweet.

During the violent anti-citizenship law protest last month, 19 persons lost their lives in the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation of SP legislators including Shashank Yadav, Anand Bhadauria, Sunil Yadav Sajan and Ambrish Pushkar visited the Lucknow jail and met activists jailed in connection with the protests. They assured legal assistance to the activists.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.