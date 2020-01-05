SP Says will Give Rs 5 lakh to Each Family which Lost Member in Anti-CAA Protests in UP
A delegation of SP legislators including Shashank Yadav, Anand Bhadauria, Sunil Yadav Sajan and Ambrish Pushkar visited the Lucknow jail and met activists jailed in connection with the protests.
Kanpur: Police personnel hits a civilian during their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that turned violent, at Babu Purwa in Kanpur. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family which lost a member during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.
"Family members and dependents of those who lost their lives due to barbaric atrocities of the government to save constitution during anti CAA-NRC protests will be given Rs 5 lakh each by the party," it said in a tweet.
During the violent anti-citizenship law protest last month, 19 persons lost their lives in the state.
Meanwhile, a delegation of SP legislators including Shashank Yadav, Anand Bhadauria, Sunil Yadav Sajan and Ambrish Pushkar visited the Lucknow jail and met activists jailed in connection with the protests. They assured legal assistance to the activists.
