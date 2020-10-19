SP Seeks Applications From Probable Candidates For 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow, Oct 18: The Samajwadi Party has sought applications from probable candidates ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday. SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the party has started preparations for the state assembly polls.

Applications have been invited from probable candidates from October 19 onwards. The forms will be accepted till January 26 next year, he said. Chaudhary, however, said the applications will not be accepted from assembly constituencies of sitting MLAs, and where bypolls were currently going on.

He said the party was at present focusing at block and booth levels. The spokesperson added that SP president Akhilesh Yadav has directed party leaders and workers to intensify the party’s public outreach ahead of the state polls.

