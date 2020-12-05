News18 Logo

SP Spokesperson Booked for 'Derogatory' Comments against UP CM Adityanath

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Two days ago, the spokesperson, Rajiv Rai, had raised a question mark on the action being taken against criminals by the district administration and the police. He allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Adityanath, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Tripathi said.

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged against Rai at the Sarai Lakhansi police station following a complaint by the Karni Sena. Necessary action is being taken in this connection, the ASP said.

