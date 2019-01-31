SP Takes Poll Battle to Virtual Space, Launches ‘Poll Khol’ Campaign Against BJP on Social Media

The Samajwadi Party is all set for an aggressive campaigning against the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The online campaign, ‘poll khol’, will ‘expose’ the failures of the BJP government.The first video of this campaign was launched on Wednesday on the official Youtube channel of the SP and was shared on other social media handles of the party. The video is titled ‘Samantwadi Kootneeti Part One’. The video starts with couplets of poet Nida Fazli in the voice of SP leader Naved Siddiqui over visuals of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. “Mai Haqeeqat Hu, Mujhe Meri Zuban Se Suniye, Har Taraf Aapka Kissa Hai, Chahe Jahan Se Suniye.”The SP is likely to focus on issues like reservation, inflation GST, demonetisation crimes against women, corruption in its series of videos. The SP has, reportedly, produced 50 such videos to talk about the ‘failures of the BJP government.’Speaking to News18, the SP spokesperson Naved Siddiqui said, “I gave my voice in the video as per the wishes of our party leadership. We will be highlighting the failures and hollow promises of the Modi government. The online space had been captured by the right-wing parties to spread false propaganda. So now we are trying to tell people about the real face of the BJP by using social media platforms.”Apart from this, sources say that the party’s focus will be synchronisation between the SP and BSP workers ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The issues of minorities will also addressed in the series of videos. Also, the party aims to take this message to the youngsters who are active in social media and will also be casting their vote in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.