SP Who Acted Against Amazon on Online Sale of Marijuana Removed, Transferred to Police Headquarters

The online sale of Marijuana on the Amazon platform in Bhind district is back in the limelight after the MP government removed Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh as part of police rejig ordered late evening on Wednesday.

The Home Minister, however, has claimed that the officer had ‘wished’ to be relocated to Bhopal, affirming the Amazon case will be dealt with sternly. The Bhind SP has been attached to police headquarters in Bhopal.

But the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) MP unit has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday evening, criticising the move of removing the SP.

“When Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that Amazon will be punished for misdeeds why an honest officer who was close to solving the case was removed suddenly,” Bhupendra Jain, the MP chapter president of CAIT told News18.com over the phone.

Jain alleged that Aryan Khan (son of actor Sharukh Khan) was made to languish behind bars for keeping ganja but a company that has earned 67% profit in the sale of cannabis is let away from punishment.

Amazon representatives who met the Bhind SP had claimed that they verify sellers, vendors and also check consignments have turned false as fake. GST number was used by a dubious company to supply ganja across the country, added Jain.

“If it was a small trader, he would have been thrown into jail as of now,” he added, saying CAIT has been protesting against e-commerce companies’ irregularities for the last three years. “We had sought permission from the Bhopal collector for protesting in the State capital but did not get the same amid Covid-19 threat”, he claimed.

CAIT has also threatened massive agitation against the MP government’s move. CAIT nationally had recently raked up this move criticising Amazon for such trade practices. The federation had written to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate Amazon’s role in the illegal online sale of Marijuana in the country after the ganja racket was busted by the MP police.

Meanwhile, after arresting four MP natives in the online sale of ganja with the Amazon platform, the Bhind police had also booked Amazon executive directors over non-cooperation and offering misleading data in the probe. Over Rs 1 crore ganja was sold by Bhind natives online and some arrests were made in Visakhapatnam from where the deliveries took place.

Singh, a 2009 batch IPS officer, was posted in the district on May 31, 2020, after local police slipped under the scanner for connivance in an illegal mining racket. He is replaced by Shailendra Singh Chouhan as 13 police officers were moved around in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The Bhind SP, however, remained tight-lipped and declined to speak on the matter when News18 reached out to him.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra refuted allegations that the MP government was under pressure from anyone saying Bhind SP was in the district for the last 15 months and personally wished to be relocated to Bhopal. Transfer –posting is a routine process, he added. “I had taken the lead against Amazon, I am again saying that they are delivering drugs, poison and if someone wants arms, whether they will also deliver that.

Amazon can’t continue trade like this and will be punished, I have said,” affirmed Mishra.

CAIT should not have used the term ‘criticism’ without getting into details, he added.

However, there are other theories as well behind SP’s transfer.

Sources also claimed that Chief Minister was upset with him as he did not offer convincing replies on illegal sand mining in Bhind during a recent administrative meet. Besides Minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria who hails from Bhind too reportedly wasn’t pleased with the officer on coordination issues. The officer recently had lodged an FIR against several locals of Ater, the hometown of the minister, following a loot of fertiliser sacks from cooperative society.

(Inputs Anil Sharma, Ranjana Dubey)

