SP Workers Stage Candlelight Vigil In Noida Demanding Fair Probe Into Hathras Gang-rape Case

Noida (UP): Workers of the opposition Samajwadi Party staged a candlelight vigil in Noida on Monday, demanding a fair investigation into the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Demanding strict punishment for the guilty, the SP workers raised slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government during the march that started from Salarpur and culminated near Bhangel in Sector 82.

Locals and city-based rights activists also took part in the candlelight vigil. “Strict action should be taken against the culprits after a fair investigation into the Hathras incident,” local SP leader Raghvendra Dubey said.

“All government departments are trying to hush up the case and the possibility of a fair probe looks bleak. Opposition parties are baton-charged on the instructions of the government, with might replacing democracy,” he alleged. SP workers said their struggle will continue until the victim’s family gets justice. The party’s business wing leader Manoj Goyal alleged that atrocities against women were on the rise in the state and demanded strict action in such cases.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter and denied the rape charges quoting forensic reports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor