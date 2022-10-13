SP Workers to Hold Prayer Meetings for Mulayam Across UP on October 21

The Samajwadi Party will be holding prayer meetings across Uttar Pradesh on October 21 to pay tributes to its departed leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, a party statement said on Thursday.

The ashes of Samajwadi Party patriarch have been kept in urns as the family prepares for post-cremation rituals. Family sources here said that now the post-cremation rituals like immersion of ashes and ‘shanti yagya’ will be taken up.

There are plans to take the ashes to Prayagraj or Haridwar for immersion but the details are yet to be finalised, sources said, adding once the date and place is final, it would be made public.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) who had died in a Gurugram hospital on Monday was given a tearful farewell in Saifai, his native village, with tens of thousands of people turning up at the funeral of a leader who influenced politics far beyond his home state.

He was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday near the place where his first wife Malti Devi was cremated. His son Akhilesh Yadav had lit the funeral pyre in the Saifai’s mela ground, where people had begun gathering hours in advance filling up all available space.

SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel has, through a letter, instructed the grieving workers and supporters to organise programmes to pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 21.

The letter was sent to presidents of district, city units, MPs, former MPs, MLAs, ex-MLAs, all leaders and workers to organise programmes.

People continue to come to Saifai to pay respect to the socialist leader. On Thursday, Excise Minister of the State Nitin Agarwal met SP president Akhilesh Yadav and offered floral tributes at the portrait of the late leader at his Saifai home.

On the occasion, family members, including Shivpal Singh Yadav, Abhayram Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, and Tej Pratap Singh were present. Agarwal was accompanied by former Minister of State Brijesh Shukla and people from the trade organisation.

Three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected an MLA 10 times and MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

