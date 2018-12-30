A British national was allegedly raped by a masseur of a five-star hotel in IT Park here while she had gone for a foot spa.The incident occurred on December 20 when the 54-year-old, who had arrived at the hotel a day earlier on tourist visa, had gone to the spa along with her male partner. The woman told the police that accused Farhan Jama touched her inappropriately, without her consent.She alleged that 28-year-old Jama, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly raped her after giving her partner a massage. Police said that the victim had complained to the hotel authorities on the same day but lodged a formal complaint after returning from trip to Shimla on December 27.According to a news report, the hotel management had sacked the accused the same day. However, they did not inform the police. The authorities have now been summoned by police to find out why they were not alerted about the incident."The accused is absconding. However, efforts are on to trace him. The medical examination of the complainant has been done," Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagdale was quoted as saying by a media organisation. The complainant's statement before the magistrate has already been recorded.The case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IT Park police station.(With inputs from IANS)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.