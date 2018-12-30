English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spa Worker Rapes UK Woman in 5-Star Chandigarh Hotel, Authorities Sack Accused But Fail to Lodge Complaint
The incident occurred on December 20 when the 54-year-old had gone to the hotel's spa along with her male partner for a foot massage.
News 18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Chandigarh: A British national was allegedly raped by a masseur of a five-star hotel in IT Park here while she had gone for a foot spa.
The incident occurred on December 20 when the 54-year-old, who had arrived at the hotel a day earlier on tourist visa, had gone to the spa along with her male partner. The woman told the police that accused Farhan Jama touched her inappropriately, without her consent.
She alleged that 28-year-old Jama, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly raped her after giving her partner a massage. Police said that the victim had complained to the hotel authorities on the same day but lodged a formal complaint after returning from trip to Shimla on December 27.
According to a news report, the hotel management had sacked the accused the same day. However, they did not inform the police. The authorities have now been summoned by police to find out why they were not alerted about the incident.
"The accused is absconding. However, efforts are on to trace him. The medical examination of the complainant has been done," Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagdale was quoted as saying by a media organisation. The complainant's statement before the magistrate has already been recorded.
The case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IT Park police station.
(With inputs from IANS)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The incident occurred on December 20 when the 54-year-old, who had arrived at the hotel a day earlier on tourist visa, had gone to the spa along with her male partner. The woman told the police that accused Farhan Jama touched her inappropriately, without her consent.
She alleged that 28-year-old Jama, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly raped her after giving her partner a massage. Police said that the victim had complained to the hotel authorities on the same day but lodged a formal complaint after returning from trip to Shimla on December 27.
According to a news report, the hotel management had sacked the accused the same day. However, they did not inform the police. The authorities have now been summoned by police to find out why they were not alerted about the incident.
"The accused is absconding. However, efforts are on to trace him. The medical examination of the complainant has been done," Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagdale was quoted as saying by a media organisation. The complainant's statement before the magistrate has already been recorded.
The case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IT Park police station.
(With inputs from IANS)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results