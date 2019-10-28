Space Crunch in Bihar College Forces Students to Write Exam in Open, Many Found Cheating

Patna: Students of a college in Bihar's Bettiah were forced take tests in corridors and open grounds due to lack of space in the examination hall, leading to mass cheating.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the incident occurred on Sunday in Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College. Exam-in-charge Rajeshwar Prasad said that lack of an examination hall led to the inability to accommodate a high number of students in the college.

"The college has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students, but the students coming for the examinations are more than 5,000. Due to more students, this situation has occurred in our college," he was quoted as saying.

"This problem can only be solved with the construction of a proper examination hall that can accommodate more students. We have contacted all authorities concerned, but an exam hall is yet to be constructed," the exam-in-charge added.

Prasad said the absence of an examination hall is not only causing problems for the students in taking their exams, but is also impacting the results of the students due to bad handwriting.

