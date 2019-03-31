English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Space Enthusiasts Can Now Watch Missile, Satellite Launches Live as ISRO Opens its Doors For First Time
In their guidelines, ISRO has specified that the minimum age of entry is 10 years and cameras, video cameras and cellular phones will not be allowed.
The PSLVC45 satellite will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on April 1 at 09:30 am (IST). (Credits: ISRO Twitter Handle)
New Delhi: Taking Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to the public, the organisation has decided to open its door to enthusiasts who wish to catch a glimpse of spectacular launches of its missiles and launches from the esteemed Satish Dhawan Centre with a visitors gallery in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota islands.
ISRO announced on Saturday morning that the gallery would accommodate 5,000 people. The gallery faces the two launchpads and will give a clear line of sight of the rocket and its launch. The viewing gallery will be inaugurated by the chairman of the organisation, K Sivan, and will open to public on March 31.
On Monday, the lift-off of PSLV-C45 carrying a DRDO payload Emisat and 28 foreign satellites will be the first such launch where spectators will be allowed access and be witnesses at the space agency's island, over 100km north of Chennai.
According to sources, the agency's move to open its high-security launch facility for people is on the lines of USA’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), which too allows people to watch its space activities, including rocket launches.
Visitors will be required to register at the Isro website before their visit to the gallery. In their guidelines, the science research organisation has specified that the minimum age of entry is 10 years and cameras, video cameras and cellular phones will not be allowed.
They also have to sign an agreement online that will make it clear that Isro won't be liable for any untoward incident at the stadium or Sriharikota launch centre. On filling up all required documents online, people will get an entry pass which they have to download, take a print and show it to security while entering the island.
