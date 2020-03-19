Spain Returnee Admitted to North Bengal Hospital with Coronavirus-like Symptoms

Siliguri/Kolkata: A person who recently returned from Spain was admitted to the isolation ward of a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Siliguri with coronavirus-like symptoms, officials said on Thursday.

With this, the total number of persons admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms rose to seven, they said.

"The swab and blood samples of the Spain returnee have been sent for tests and reports are awaited. We are trying to track the persons with whom he came in contact with," a senior official of the hospital said.

Meanwhile, two female students of a dental college in Kolkata have been admitted to the isolation ward of Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms, a health department official said.

"One of the students had returned from Kochi in Kerala, while the other is her roommate. Their swab and blood samples have been collected and sent for tests," he said.

Another 14 students who had gone to Kochi to attend a conference have been home quarantined, the official said.

An 18-year-old man, who recently returned from the UK, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday,

making it the first case in the state.

