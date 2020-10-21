Spanish Soccer Match Postponed Because Of Virus
Madrid (AP) The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcn and Sabadell has been postponed after nine new coronavirus cases were found among Alcorcn players and staff members. The Spanish league says two players were among those who tested positive ahead of Wednesday's match..
Three other players and one staff member tested positive last week. That prompted the suspension of the team’s match against Ponferradina on Sunday. Alcorcn is in 19th place in the 22-team standings with four points from five matches. (AP) .
