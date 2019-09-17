Take the pledge to vote

Spat Between Two Women Over Monetary Issue Ends in Boy Killing His Tuition Teacher in Mumbai

The boy allegedly picked up a knife which was lying in the house and stabbed Ayesha. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Spat Between Two Women Over Monetary Issue Ends in Boy Killing His Tuition Teacher in Mumbai
Representative Image.
Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher to death following a spat between her and his mother in suburban Govandi.

The incident took place in Shivajinagar area on Monday evening, the police said. The victim was identified as Ayesha Aslam Husuyae (30). Ayesha gave tuition to the boy at her house, a police official said.

On Monday, the boy's mother sought to borrow money from her for some household purchases, but the teacher refused, the official said.

It led to a heated exchange between the two women in the boy's presence.

The boy allegedly picked up a knife which was lying in the house and stabbed Ayesha. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The boy has been apprehended. A case of murder has been registered at Shivajinagar police station and further probe is on, the official said.

