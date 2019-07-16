Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Spat Over Filling Water Turns Fatal as Andhra Pradesh Woman Dies of Injuries After Scuffle at Public Tap

The woman was waiting for her turn to get water and objected when some other women tried to break the line that led to a public tap at a school nearby, which led to a quarrel.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Spat Over Filling Water Turns Fatal as Andhra Pradesh Woman Dies of Injuries After Scuffle at Public Tap
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A 38-year-old woman died after a scuffle broke out between her and other women over breaking queue in front of a public tap in Andhra Pradesh's Sompeta in Srikakulam district.

Tatipudi Padma (38), who was waiting for her turn to get water, objected when some other women tried to break the line that led to a public tap at a school nearby, eyewitnesses told the police.

An argument ensued between Padma and the women, following which they started to manhandle one another. The women then allegedly hit Padma, a resident of Palli Veedhi area in Sompeta, with the pots they were carrying to fetch water.

Padma sustained severe head and chest injuries. She later slipped and fell on the road and died on the spot.

"She got into a clash with another woman in the queue at the public tap. She suffered head and chest injuries, slipped and died on spot. A case has been filed and an investigation in the matter is underway," police officer K Venkatesh said.

Sundaramma, the woman she got into the scuffle with, has been identified and detained. A case of murder has been filed against her. The body has been taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier in Andhra's Kurnool district, a woman called Padmavathamma had died after a quarrel at the Kadamakuntla village's only borewell. Water shortage is being experienced throughout the state because of erratic monsoon.

