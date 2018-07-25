English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Special 2nd OJEE 2018 Result Declared at ojee.nic.in, Check Now!
The 2nd OJEE 2018 was conducted in the month of May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Tech, MBA and MCA courses in the state of Odisha.
(Image: News18.com)
Special 2nd OJEE 2018 Result has been released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on its official website - ojee.nic.in.
The 2nd OJEE 2018 was conducted in the month of May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Tech, MBA and MCA courses in the state of Odisha. Candidates who had appeared in OJEE 2018 must visit the official website to check and download their rank cards by following the below mentioned instruction:
How to check Special 2nd OJEE 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojee.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘OJEE 2018 Rank Card’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details lie Roll number, date of birth and verification code given
Step 4 – Click on submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://ojee.nic.in/ojeecouns/Candidate/RankCard.aspx
The choice filling process will take place from 27th to 29th July 2018 for the candidates who had qualified OJEE 2018. The 1st allotment process is scheduled to commence on 30th July 2018 and the process of document verification will be held on 1st and 2nd August 2018.
Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to know the counseling schedule once it starts.
