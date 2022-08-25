'Special Campaign 2.0': After Dumping 22 L Paper Files in 2021 Drive, Centre to Launch Sequel on Oct 2

After the big success of a special campaign last year when nearly 22 lakh paper files were weeded out to clear space equivalent to six times the built-up area of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the central government has now decided to launch its second edition as a month-long campaign this year from October 2 to October 31, News18 has learnt.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to all secretaries on August 23 regarding the “Special Campaign 2.0” to be rolled out from October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In the drive last year in October, 21.9 lakh government files across ministries were junked, freeing up nearly 12 lakh square feet of total space. About Rs 62.5 crore was earned just from scrap disposal. Over 3 lakh public grievances were also disposed of in the campaign.

“The successful implementation of the Special Campaign was reflected in reduction of pendency and efficient management of space. Special Campaign 2.0 will be undertaken this year from October 2 to 31, 2022. During this campaign, special attention may be given to field and outstation offices in addition to the Ministries and Departments and their attached or subordinate offices,” Gauba has written in his letter to the secretaries, stressing on the campaign being widened this time.

A presentation on the outcome of the campaign done last year was made before the council of ministers in November.

During the last drive, the maximum number of files were weeded out at the Central Board of Excise and Customs (3.9 lakh), Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (2,56 lakh) and the food and public distribution ministry (1.78 lakh). The maximum space was freed up at the ministry of defence, CBIC and the DRDO.

The government had also decided that the exercise of reducing pendency should be undertaken on a continuous basis and the ministries may also set apart a few hours on a fixed day every week for this purpose. Detailed guidelines for the Special Campaign 2.0 will be issued soon.

“Like last year, your personal involvement and leadership would be vital for success of the Campaign. Appropriate instructions may be issued to all the offices and organizations under your Ministry or Department to implement the Special Campaign 2.0 in a befitting manner,” Gauba has written in his letter.

News18 had earlier reported that there are only 10 lakh physical files left in the central government records now. The Centre now has nearly 27 lakh e-files.

