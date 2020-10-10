INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Special Campaign In UP To Spread Awareness About Crimes Against Children, Women

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A special campaign will be organised in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on Saturday. Director General of Police HC Awasthy said directions have been issued to all the police stations in the state to put up posters of the campaign at various schools and colleges, and also hold programmes.

Lucknow: A special campaign will be organised in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on Saturday. Director General of Police HC Awasthy said directions have been issued to all the police stations in the state to put up posters of the campaign at various schools and colleges, and also hold programmes.

In the statement issued here by the Home Department, UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “A campaign for women empowerment will be organised from October 17 to October 25 in the state. The awareness campaign will aim to strengthen the safety of the women and children.” .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 10, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Next Story
Loading