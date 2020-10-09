Special Cell Arrests 9 Criminals, Including 6 Injured in Shootouts, Within 24 Hours in Delhi

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested nine criminals, including six who were injured in two shootouts, within 24 hours in the national capital, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Dreaded gangsters Karamvir alias Kala of Kala crime syndicate and his accomplice Vikas were intercepted on Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near the Devli crossing on Thursday but they fired at the police. In the retaliatory fire, both suffered gunshot wounds in their legs. Police said one loaded pistol each was seized from them.

Karamvir carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. Three more gang members, including his wife, were arrested at Karamvir's instance.

"Karamvir and his gang had abducted a man with the help of his wife Sweety in January 2017 over a monetary dispute. Karamvir later killed the man and threw the body in a canal. The body was later recovered and a case lodged at Urban Estate police station in Rohtak district of Haryana," DCP Special Cell PS Kushwaha said.

Karamvir was also wanted in the murder of a shopkeeper in Kajhawala in Delhi in June this year.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Thursday, the Special Cell arrested four criminals after an exchange of fire in the Begampur area. The accused belonging to Kala Jhatri- Lawrence Bishnoi gang were wanted in a number of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana.

A cache of arms and ammunition along with bulletproof jackets and helmets were seized from them, the DCP said.