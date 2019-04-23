Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Special Court for MPs to Hear Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for Remarks Against PM Modi on April 26

The complaint has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Special Court for MPs to Hear Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for Remarks Against PM Modi on April 26
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday transferred a complaint filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly derogatory remarks he made in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a special court designated to try lawmakers.

District Judge Poonam A Bamba transferred the case to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who will take up the matter on April 26.

The complaint has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The complaint referred to Gandhi's speech at a public meeting here where he made these remarks.

On October 6, 2016, addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram