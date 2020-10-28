Special Court in Prayagraj Dismisses Plea of Jailed Ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, Orders Him to Appear Personally on Nov 13

Rejecting former MP Atiq Ahmed's plea, the MP-MLA court in Prayagraj asked the jailed leader to appear before the court on November 13. The special court also sent a letter of its order to the UP Home Secretary for Ahmed's personal appearance at the court.

Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad jail in Gujarat in a 2016 murder case, had earlier filed a petition to be exempted from being personally present at the court. He had appealed for hearing via video conferencing citing Prayagraj's distance from Gujarat and poor health conditions.

The jailed former MP and muscleman also feared an encounter along the way, but the court, hearing arguments of the government advocate, rejected Ahmed's petition.

The Prayagraj district administration, on the other hand, cracked down vigorously on Ahmed and his aides. After demolition, over Rs 1 crore lodged in eleven bank accounts belonging to the jailed MP were seized under the Gangster Act based on a report by the Cantt Police.

Following an order issued by Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Bhanu Chandra Goswami, a letter was sent by the police to concerned banks to attach the bank accounts and also seize the amount lying in them. The DM also asked for a compliance report to be submitted till Friday, October 30, in the case.