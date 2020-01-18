English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Special Court Postpones Verdict on Behmai Massacre to January 24
Special judge Sudhir Kumar pulled up the court official for the absence of the case diary at the time of delivering the verdict and asked him to place it before the court on January 24.
File photo of late bandit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi.
Kanpur Dehat (UP): A special court here on Saturday put off its verdict to January 24 in the absence of the case diary in the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village in the district allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.
Special judge Sudhir Kumar, who was likely to pronounce the verdict on Saturday, pulled up the court official for the absence of the case diary at the time of delivering the verdict and asked him to place it before the court on January 24.
