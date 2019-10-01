Special Court Refuses In-camera Trial in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case to Ensure 'Transparency'
An in-camera hearing is conducted in private with only the judge, lawyers, accused and witnesses concerned in attendance. The proceedings of such hearing are not made known to the media or the members of the public.
Local residents and police officers clear debris at a blast site in Malegaon on September 30, 2008. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: A special court here refused on Tuesday to conduct the trial in the September, 2008 Malegaon blast case in-camera.
The court rejected an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking that the trial be held in-camera. Special NIA Judge V S Padalkar said conducting the trial in a "transparent manner" was among the reasons for rejecting the NIA's plea.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are among the accused facing trial in connection with a blast near a mosque in Malegaon town of Nashik district in Maharashtra on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and nearly 100 injured.
