Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, 4 Other Accused Sent to 15-day NIA Custody
Officials said Davinder Singh was produced in the special NIA court along with the two terrorists and their two associates.
File photo of Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.
Jammu: Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping two terrorists travel out of Jammu and Kashmir, was sent to 15-day NIA custody along with four others by special court, officials said.
He was produced in a special court here on Thursday.
They said the suspended officer was produced in the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court along with the two terrorists and their two associates. Syed Irfan, brother of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested along with Singh, was also produced in the court by the NIA after it arrested him on Thursday.
The NIA sought 15-day custody to interrogate the five, officials said. The accused were brought to the court in bullet-proof vehicles with their faces covered.
A battery of mediapersons was seen outside the court complex. The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought them here on Wednesday on a transit remand from Kulgam in south Kashmir.
