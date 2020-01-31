Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Special Court to Take up Behmai Massacre Case on February 12

The court has to give its verdict on the role of the four surviving accused -- Posha, Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu. While Posha is still in jail, the rest are out on bail.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Special Court to Take up Behmai Massacre Case on February 12
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)

Kanpur Dehat (UP): The Behmai massacre case, in which 20 people were killed allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi's gang nearly four decades ago, will come up before a special court here on February 12.

The case was earlier postponed from January 24 to January 30 due to a strike by lawyers, District Government Counsel (Criminal), Kanpur Dehat, Raju Porwal said.

The case is still at the same stage as before in which the court had asked to place the original case diary before it, Porwal said, adding that the original case diary had gone missing on January 18 when the case was listed for pronouncement of verdict by Special Judge (UP dacoity-affected area) Sudhir Kumar.

The judge had pulled up court officials for the absence of the case diary at the time of delivering the verdict and had asked him to place it before the court on January 24.

The date was postponed to January 30 due to a strike called by lawyers.

But in view of the strike over the issue of chambers continuing, the matter has now been further postponed to February 12, Porwal said.

The court has to give its verdict on the role of the four surviving accused -- Posha, Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu. While Posha is still in jail, the rest are out on bail. Three other dacoits, including Man Singh, are absconding.

Phoolan Devi had stormed into the non-descript Behmai village to avenge her alleged rape there by two other bandits -- Lala Ram and Sri Ram -- both Thakurs, a dominant caste in the village.

She was gunned down outside her official residence in New Delhi on July 25, 2001, but was made immortal on the big screen by noted film director Shekhar Kapoor in his movie "Bandit Queen".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram