Special, Differential Treatment for Developing Nations Essential Principle of WTO: MEA

Donald Trump, in his remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said China and India are viewed as developing nations while the US is not. He said if the two nations are considered as developing countries then the US should also be regarded as developing.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Special, Differential Treatment for Developing Nations Essential Principle of WTO: MEA
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi. (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said special and differential treatment for developing countries was an "essential" principle of the WTO, an assertion that comes after US President Donald Trump hit out at India and China for "taking advantage" in the world trade body because of their developing country status.

Trump, in his remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said China and India are viewed as developing nations while the US is not. He said if the two nations are considered as developing countries then the US should also be regarded as developing.

"We have seen similar statements from President Trump in the past. India has consistently supported the rules-based multilateral trading system. We place great value to the WTO and the indispensable role of the institution within the rules-based multilateral trading system," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

Special and differential treatment for developing countries including for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) is an essential principle of the WTO, he said.

To a separate question on RCEP, Kumar said, "If we get an indication from the other side that they are willing to consider some of the issues that are of interest to us, at that time we will decide."

