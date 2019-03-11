Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, Mini Secretariat Comes up for Talks

The three-member Supreme Court appointed mediation team in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case is set to reach the ground zero in Ayodhya on March 12.To assist them in their task, the district administration on directions of the state government has built a “mini secretariat” inside the Awadh university campus. From lodging to a negotiation room, all facilities for the three mediators have been set up there.Following the Supreme Court order that the process should remain secret, the government and the local administration have taken steps in this regard. No official communication about the movement of the mediation members or their schedule is being made public.Sources, however, confirmed that the court-appointed mediators – former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar - will reach Ayodhya by a special flight on Tuesday morning around 11am.Highly-placed sources have told News18 that the guest house at the engineering department of the university has been earmarked for the meetings and lodging of the panel members.As of now, two typists - one for Hindi and other for English - have been assigned to work with the mediation panel. Sources say that some of the required staff is being directly brought by the negotiators themselves.A senior officer monitoring the arrangements said, “Once the mediators have reached Ayodhya, additional support in terms of infrastructure and support staff would be provided to them as per their demand.”Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been done around the University’s engineering college, where this guest house is located. Even the University staff will have a limited access to this facility and the venue would remain out of bounds for the media as well.In the first leg, the mediation panel is expected to stay in Ayodhya for around three days, following which the further schedule will be worked out depending upon the progress in mediation and dialogue with the litigants in the case.