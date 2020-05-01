Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Special Kerala-Odisha Train to be Run for Migrant Workers

The migrant workers from Odisha accommodated in camps in Ernakulam District since the COVID-19 lockdown will be brought to the station in state-run corporation buses.

PTI

May 1, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Special Kerala-Odisha Train to be Run for Migrant Workers
Passengers wear face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 (Image: AP)

Thiruvanthapuram: The first special train from Kerala carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha will leave from the Aluva railway station near here on Friday evening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar said.

The migrant workers from Odisha accommodated in camps in Ernakulam District since the COVID-19 lockdown will be brought to the station in state-run corporation buses as per the protocol announced by the government, he said. Official sources said the train was scheduled for 6 pm departure.

