Special Kerala-Odisha Train to be Run for Migrant Workers

Thiruvanthapuram: The first special train from Kerala carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha will leave from the Aluva railway station near here on Friday evening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar said.

The migrant workers from Odisha accommodated in camps in Ernakulam District since the COVID-19 lockdown will be brought to the station in state-run corporation buses as per the protocol announced by the government, he said. Official sources said the train was scheduled for 6 pm departure.

