Special Marine One Chopper, Modified Limousine Beast: How Donald Trump Will Roll in India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s official chopper — Marine One — arrived in Gujarat on Thursday ahead of his two-day maiden visit to India. Earlier, the US Hercules plane had brought cars and security equipment for Trump's three-hour visit to Gujarat.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will reach Ahmedabad on February 24. He will arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport by the flying fortress Air Force One and will also have the modified limousine Beast for his commute within the cities he is visiting in India.

Air Force One will be accompanied by seven other aircraft, sources told Times of India. While six of them will be cargo aircraft, two will be Boeing 747s.

The Air Force One is a modified Boeing 747-200B aircraft built to withstand ground and aerial attacks. Apart from having a space of over 4,000 square feet spread over three levels, it is equipped with over 85 onboard telephones, computer facilities and two-way radios. It also has radar jammers, flare to evade heat-seeking missiles and can be refuelled mid-air.

A secure communications centre allows the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the United States.

The aircraft also has an extensive suite for the President, a medical facility and operating table, a conference room, dining room, designated areas for the press, VIPs and security, secretarial staff and food preparation galleys that can feed 100 people at a time.

The Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A and it is emblazoned with the words ‘United States of America’, the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States. It carries the tail codes 28000 and 29000. The aircraft is enabled with technology that can protect against an electromagnetic pulse. It can fly at a speed of 630 mph.

Among the cargo aircraft will be the Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III. The Hercules will carry the presidential vehicles.

Two identical General Electric-made Cadillac One limousines are modified and called The Beast. They bear the same Washington DC licence plates — 800-002. They have armour-plated bodies, protective foam to cover the fuel tanks, bullet-proof windows, medical supplies and a fridge with the President’s blood type. The car also has tear gas grenade launchers, night vision cameras and a built-in satellite phone, according to BBC. To allow the car to be driven even in the event of a flat tyre, steel-rimmed wheels have been used to reinforce them.

The rest of the President’s motorcade has backup vehicles, intelligence teams, counter-attack teams, special communications SUV, medical and press vehicles, secret service agents and an ambulance, usually accompanied by two or three Osprey MV-22 escort aircraft.

The Marine One helicopter usually accompanies the President on international visits. It is either a VH-3D Sea King or VH-60N White Hawk, equipped with communication systems and anti-missile defence systems. As a security measure, Marine One often flies in a group of identical helicopters acting as decoys.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.