Special Marriage: Couple Tie the Knot in 17 Minutes Without Pomp and Show

At the time when marriages are turning into a grand affair, a couple tied the knot in a sober ceremony within 17 minutes of rituals in Narsinghpur of Madhya Pradesh. For obvious reasons, dowry had no place in the humble ceremony.

Even traditional rituals like haldi, baraat, varmaala, feast and the most important saat fere were given a miss as the two families agreed to this simple yet special wedding.

Udaipur’s Manish Das had tied the knot with Kareli (Narsinghpur) based girl Garima Dasi in this wedding function which has turned into the talk of the town in no time.

The groom’s family had made it clear that they don’t want anything in the dowry. Manish speaking to News18 said that if his family is well of, why he should long for dowry. If marriages are rid of dowry, no girl’s father will end up in any trap of loans, he claimed.

Bride Garima too advocated austerity in such functions saying decency of marriages doesn’t lie in pomp and show. The marriage did have guests but no feat was organised in the function.

The families are followers of Swami Rampal and are kabirpanthis. Such marriages happen to end casteism and the menace of dowry, claim the community members. Marriages are solemnised in 17 minutes during which recital of Ramaini is done which invoke 33 crore deities and its considered that these deities have extended blessings to the newly-wed couple.

Groom’s father claimed that such marriages are relevant in the Covid-19 times and he organised the wedding in accordance with the instructions of his guru. Bhakt and Bhaktan tie the nuptial knot without the bonds of caste in this tradition. In the 17-minute recital of Ramaini, the guru’s chaarnpaduka (sacred footwear) are kept on a small stage and the bride and groom are seated opposite each other.

Saint Rampal’s book was gifted to the couple and a photo session was organised. The groom belonged to a Soni family and the bride was from a Brahmin family. The community offers at par status to all the followers.

One of the community sevadars, Haridas said that parents have big dreams of daughter’s marriage and his community ensures that marriages happen in a simple manner without any dowry.

(Inputs Ashish Jain)

