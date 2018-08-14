GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Special Metro Train to Spread Message of Patriotism for Next Two Months

The minister wrote 'Happy Independence Day' in Hindi on a panel on the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station and wished people on the occasion.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
Image for representation.(Image courtesy: News18)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro has put into service a six-coach special train, fully wrapped with photographs of freedom fighters and other Indian icons to spread the message of patriotism.

The train will run between Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre (Yellow Line) for the next two months carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, B R Ambedkar, Lata Mangeshkar, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, shahnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, cricket icon Kapil Dev, an official said on Monday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs by writing a message on the decorated train, he said.

The minister wrote 'Happy Independence Day' in Hindi on a panel on the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station and wished people on the occasion. "The metro train is carrying a lot of inspiring messages to spread the idea of nationalism and unity among metro commuters," the official said. PTI

