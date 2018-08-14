English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Special Metro Train to Spread Message of Patriotism for Next Two Months
The minister wrote 'Happy Independence Day' in Hindi on a panel on the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station and wished people on the occasion.
Image for representation.(Image courtesy: News18)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro has put into service a six-coach special train, fully wrapped with photographs of freedom fighters and other Indian icons to spread the message of patriotism.
The train will run between Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre (Yellow Line) for the next two months carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, B R Ambedkar, Lata Mangeshkar, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, shahnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, cricket icon Kapil Dev, an official said on Monday.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs by writing a message on the decorated train, he said.
The minister wrote 'Happy Independence Day' in Hindi on a panel on the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station and wished people on the occasion. "The metro train is carrying a lot of inspiring messages to spread the idea of nationalism and unity among metro commuters," the official said. PTI
