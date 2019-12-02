Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Special MP/MLA Court Defers Lalu Yadav's Production in a Defamation Case to January 20

Special MP/MLA court judge Rajiv Nayan posted the matter for hearing on January 20, 2020 in the case after Lalu Prasad's appearance through video-conferencing could not take place during the day due to technical problem.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Special MP/MLA Court Defers Lalu Yadav's Production in a Defamation Case to January 20
File photo of RJD founder president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Patna: A special court here on Monday deferred production of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is lodged in a Ranchi jail, to the third week of January next in connection with a defamation case.

Special MP/MLA court judge Rajiv Nayan posted the matter for hearing on January 20, 2020 in the case after Prasad's appearance through video-conferencing could not take place during the day due to technical problem.

The court had on November 18 last issued the production warrant against RJD supremo in the case filed by Uday Kant Mishra, a member of Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, for making objectionable comments against him.

The court had asked the authorities of Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi to produce Prasad before it on December 2, 2019.

The Ranchi jail Superintendent had written a letter to the special court judge urging him to allow Prasad's production via video conferencing.

The complainant's lawyer V S Dubey said the hearing via video conferencing could not take place because of technical glitches.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief is in the high security jail in Jharkhand's capital city following his conviction in several fodder scam cases.

Notably, Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav had mentioned petitioner Uday Kant Mishra's name in reference to the Srijan scam publicly during a rally at Bhagalpur in 2017, after the Grand Alliance government had collapsed in Bihar that year.

The multi-crore Srijan scam is related to fraudulent transfer of government money into the account of a Bhagalpur-based NGO and the CBI is investigating it.

Srijan is a registered society for women in small income-generating activities. The father-son duo had questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visiting Mishra's house whenever he came to Bhagalpur even though he had the facility to stay at the circuit house, Mishra's lawyer had said.

Mishra had first sent legal notices to Prasad and Yadav demanding unconditional apology for their objectionable comments, Dubey said.

Later, he proceeded against the RJD president and filed a defamation suit against him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram