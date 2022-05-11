Special NIA Court Frames Charges Against Hurriyat Leader, 7 Others for Selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J&K

A special NIA court in Srinagar has framed charges against a Hurriyat leader and seven others for selling MBBS seats to Jammu and Kashmir residents in universities and colleges of Pakistan to fund terror activities.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) recently issued notifications that professional degrees such as MBBS and other technical courses obtained from Pakistan will not be recognised in India.

The special judge, NIA court, Manjeet Singh Manhas framed charges against Hurriyat leader and chairman of Salvation Movement Mohammad Akbar Bhat and seven others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was registered on July 2020 against persons who were hand in glove with some educational consultancies for arranging admission of J&K residents in MBBS and other professional courses in colleges and universities of Pakistan.

The documents and other materials seized during the search at the places of accused showed deposits made into their accounts for providing admissions in technical and professional courses in Pakistan.

The investigation also showed that the admissions in MBBS and other professional courses in Pakistan were given to those who were close to the family members and relatives of dead terrorists on the recommendations of Hurriyat members.

It was further established during the course of the investigation that accused persons through different consultancies in the Valley used to motivate the parents of the students aspiring for professional courses especially for MBBS.

Moreover, they would also arrange recommendation letters from Hurriyat leaders and other valid travel documents from the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate their visit to Pakistan for the admission. The students were made to appear in the National Talent Search test as a tactic to make them believe that they were writing a pre-qualifying exam, which would lead to their admission in professional colleges in Pakistan. Such tests were mostly facilitated by the persons and relatives of the accused who had gone to Pakistan in 1990s to get illegal arms training and are settled there.

During the investigation it came to fore that the accumulated money was ploughed into militancy to create law and other problems by disturbing peace, damaging public property, striking terror among the masses and creating potential threat to the sovereignty of India. Money raised through this process was also distributed among the families of killed terrorists as a token of incentive for such families and families of active militants to boost their moral and carry forward antinational / subversive / radical activities against India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.