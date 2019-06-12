Take the pledge to vote

Special NIA Court Sentences ULFA (I) Cadre to 6 Years in Jail for 'Anti-national Activities'

Hazarika, who joined ULFA in 2008, was arrested from Charaipung police station area in Upper Assam's Charaideo district in January 2017. He was rearrested by the NIA later that month in connection with a case regarding the outfit’s illegal and anti-national activities.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
File photo of ULFA(I) chairperson Abhizeet Asom and his bodyguard.
Guwahati: In a first, the special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Wednesday pronounced its verdict against banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I). It convicted an ULFA (I) cadre, identified as Gagan Hazarika alias Joydeep Cheleng, for six years.

Hazarika, who joined ULFA in 2008, was arrested from Charaipung police station area in Upper Assam's Charaideo district in January 2017. He was rearrested by the NIA on January 18 that year in connection with a case regarding the outfit’s illegal and anti-national activities.

Hazarika’s confession allegedly helped the NIA corroborate that the rebel outfit's chairman Abhizeet Asom is a UK-based doctor named Mukul Hazarika.

An NIA official said Hazarika had told the NIA during interrogation that he had served as Asom’s bodyguard when the latter visited an ULFA (I) camp in Ta Ga village of Myanmar’s Sagaing region after becoming the outfit's chairman in 2012.

On July 15, 2017, the agency filed a charge sheet against Asom and commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom in a Guwahati, accusing them of “waging war against the government of India, extorting money from government departments and private individuals and commission of terrorist attacks and other unlawful activities”.

