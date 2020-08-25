Special NIA Court to Be Set Up in Ranchi

INDIA

The Union Home Ministry had urged the state governmentfor setting up the special court, they added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
A special NIA court will be set up in Ranchi for hearing of cases related to terrorism and Left-wing extremism, officials said on Tuesday. The sanction for setting up the court has already been given by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, they said.

