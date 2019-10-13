Special Officers Sought for Dealing with Dengue Cases in Aurangabad

In the wake of rising dengue cases, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), has asked the state government for two special officers to prevent and control the spread of this disease.

September saw six suspected dengue deaths in Aurangabad while October has seen one case of suspected dengue death. Furthermore, the health department of the civic body has recorded 166 suspected and 20 positive cases of dengue in October, The Times of India reported.

Following meetings with health department officials, Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, has written to the state government for provision of 2 special officers, 1 biologist and Rs 2 crore fund for prevention, diagnosis and control of the vector-borne disease.

Furthermore, civic health official Nita Padalkar revealed that the AMC is working without a dedicated malaria officer for the past several years.

Padalkar added that owing to the vacant post of malaria officer, they had to appoint one of their medical officers from one of the health centres for the job. She further went on to elaborate that the said officer is doing a good job, but is burdened with the additional charge.

According to Padalkar, that do not even have a separate biologist for dengue testing either and thus a dedicated person for the job is also needed.

Padalkar further added that fogging, larvacide treatment of non-potable water along with various other measures required for dengue prevention and control need funds.

The Government Medical College and Hospital has been getting a high number of dengue patients and has asked the AMC for dengue diagnosis test kits.

Eleven doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurungabad were tested positive for dengue, officials said on Wednesday.

GMCH superintendent, Dr Kailas Jhine, revealed that the number of dengue-infected people is rising in Aurangabad, with 11 of their own doctors and medical students of the GMCH having tested positive for dengue.

GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar added that heaps of garbage lying in the city should be blamed for the rising dengue cases.

