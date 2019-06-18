Special Police Officer Drowns in Canal in Jammu

Jammu: A 44-year-old special police officer (SPO) drowned in a canal here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at Domana village on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.

The SPO, Vijay Kumar, from Purkhoo, accidently fell into the canal and drowned, a police official said. Kumar was posted at a local police station here, he said.

The body was fished out and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the official said.