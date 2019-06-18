English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Special Police Officer Drowns in Canal in Jammu
Jammu: A 44-year-old special police officer (SPO) drowned in a canal here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened at Domana village on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.
The SPO, Vijay Kumar, from Purkhoo, accidently fell into the canal and drowned, a police official said. Kumar was posted at a local police station here, he said.
The body was fished out and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the official said.
