Special Police Officer Shot Dead in J&K's Tral, Wife & Daughter Also Succumb to Injuries Trying to Save Him

A special police officer, his wife and his daughter were shot dead after unknown gunmen opened fire at them in Hariparigam area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir police.

Bhat, who was shot in the head, succumbed to his injuries. Two members of his family, including his wife and daughter, were injured in the attack as they tried to intervene, sources in the police said.

Both were shifted to a local hospital where they later succumbed to injuries.

I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 27, 2021

The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family.

Earlier this morning, LG Manoj Sinha spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident, briefing him about the ongoing operation. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

“Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told CNN-News18.

Kashmir Police tweeted they have cordoned off the area and a search is ongoing.

#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora & fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife & daughter recieved #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on.— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 27, 2021

It has also emerged that the SPO’s son is in the territorial army.

The incident came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.

Two Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan.

