Special Postal Stamp to Be Released to Mark Golden Jubilee of Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day on Jan 25

A special postal stamp will be released to mark the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh's Statehood Day on January 25, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. The postal stamp will be released during the golden jubilee function at the Ridge ground here on Monday.

Talking to the media here, Thakur said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the chief guest at the event. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the function, which will also be attended by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The chief minister who was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the per capita income in the hill state has now increased to Rs 1,55,255 from Rs 651, 50 years ago.

