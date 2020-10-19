Special Punjab Assembly Session Begins, Bill to Nullify Centre's Farm Laws Likely to be Tabled Tomorrow

The two-day special Punjab Assembly session began on Monday amid protests by opposition parties, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) outside the complex against the Centre's three contentious agricultural laws.

The Congress-ruled state is likely to bring a Bill to nullify the Centre's legislations on Tuesday.

On the first day, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led the House in paying homage to all farmers who lost lives during the ongoing agitation in protest against the agricultural laws.

The House also paid respects to freedom fighters, political and other eminent personalities, as well as soldiers.

All members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls during the obituary references.

On the request of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh, Speaker Rana KP Singh also consented to include the name of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu -- who was shot dead by two assailants at his hometown Bhikhiwind on Friday -- among the obituary references.

As the house adjourned, AAP members staged a sit-in in the House, saying the members were not provided copies in advance of the Bill to be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.

Before the House assembled, SAD legislators marched on tractors on roads leading to the Assembly to register their protest against the farm laws.

Wearing 'black robes' to lodge their protest against the farm laws, Aam Aadmi Party members burnt copies of the farm laws outside the Assembly complex.

High drama was witnessed outside Punjab Bhavan, near the Assembly, as Akali legislators led by Bikram Singh Majithia tried to enter to brief the media after the House adjourned.

They raised slogans against the government. Some legislators scaled the walls and forced their way inside the Punjab Bhavan.