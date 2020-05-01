Special Ships Will Ferry Stranded People Between Port Blair & Chennai Amid Virus Lockdown

Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has decided to arrange special ships between Port Blair and Chennai to ferry stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken after the Centre on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded people to their home states or destination amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"The transportation of such personnel shall be on one time, one way basis only," the deputy director of Shipping Services said in a statement.

