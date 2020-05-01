Special Ships Will Ferry Stranded People Between Port Blair & Chennai Amid Virus Lockdown
The decision was taken after the Centre on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded people to their home states.
For representation: An Indian Navy boat patrols in the waters of the Andaman Sea near Port Blair. (Image for representation)
Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has decided to arrange special ships between Port Blair and Chennai to ferry stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists, officials said on Friday.
The decision was taken after the Centre on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded people to their home states or destination amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.
"The transportation of such personnel shall be on one time, one way basis only," the deputy director of Shipping Services said in a statement.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Posts Emotional Tribute To Rishi Kapoor: His Ashirwaad Made Me Who I Am Today
- Umar Akmal Needs Psychiatrist's Help: Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi
- Arjun Kanungo's Father Passes Away, Singer Posts A Heartfelt Note
- Small Chance of Footballers Dying of Covid-19: Brazil's President Wants Football to Return
- JioMeet Video Conferencing Service to be Officially Launched by Jio Platforms Soon