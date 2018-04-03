English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Special Status to J&K: Article 370 Not a Temporary Provision, Says SC
The apex court said that in its earlier verdict of 2017 in the SARFESI case, it has been already held that Article 370 was "not a temporary provision".
File image of Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir is not a temporary provision.
The apex court said that in its earlier verdict of 2017 in the SARFESI case, it has been already held that Article 370 was "not a temporary provision".
"The issue concerned is covered by the judgment of this court in the 2017 SARFAESI matter, where we have held that despite the headnote of Article 370, it is not a temporary provision," a bench of justices A K Goel and R F Nariman said.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that the matter be heard after some time as similar matters are pending before the court and are to be listed shortly.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan and advocate Shoeb Alam appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir government clarified that other matters which are pending before the apex court relates to Article 35 A of the Constitution and not Article 370 as submitted by the ASG.
Dhavan said that those matter cannot be heard along with the present case, which only deals with Article 370. The bench then adjourned the matter for hearing by three weeks on the insistence of the ASG.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by petitioner Kumari Vijayalakshmi Jha, against the Delhi High Court's April 11, 2017 order dismissing the plea seeking a declaration that Article 370 is temporary in nature.
The petitioner had claimed before the high court that Article 370 was a temporary provision that had lapsed with the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly in 1957.
The petition had said that the continuance of the temporary provision of Article 370 even after dissolution of Constituent Assembly of J&K, and that of J&K Constitution which has never got the assent of the President of India or Parliament or the government of India, "amounts to fraud on the basic structure of our Constitution".
Also Watch
The apex court said that in its earlier verdict of 2017 in the SARFESI case, it has been already held that Article 370 was "not a temporary provision".
"The issue concerned is covered by the judgment of this court in the 2017 SARFAESI matter, where we have held that despite the headnote of Article 370, it is not a temporary provision," a bench of justices A K Goel and R F Nariman said.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that the matter be heard after some time as similar matters are pending before the court and are to be listed shortly.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan and advocate Shoeb Alam appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir government clarified that other matters which are pending before the apex court relates to Article 35 A of the Constitution and not Article 370 as submitted by the ASG.
Dhavan said that those matter cannot be heard along with the present case, which only deals with Article 370. The bench then adjourned the matter for hearing by three weeks on the insistence of the ASG.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by petitioner Kumari Vijayalakshmi Jha, against the Delhi High Court's April 11, 2017 order dismissing the plea seeking a declaration that Article 370 is temporary in nature.
The petitioner had claimed before the high court that Article 370 was a temporary provision that had lapsed with the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly in 1957.
The petition had said that the continuance of the temporary provision of Article 370 even after dissolution of Constituent Assembly of J&K, and that of J&K Constitution which has never got the assent of the President of India or Parliament or the government of India, "amounts to fraud on the basic structure of our Constitution".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement
- CWG 2018: Channel 9 Loses Accreditation for Violating Opening Ceremony Embargo
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches
- Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out