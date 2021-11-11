Special Superfast Train Connecting Hyderabad and Jaipur to Start on Nov 12

The Indian Railways has decided to operate a pair of special superfast trains between Hyderabad and Jaipur. The new train service will make travel convenient for the passengers from the cities of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the rising number of passengers on the route. The special train service will commence on November 12.

The new train between Hyderabad and Jaipur will be operated in both directions with a full reservation category.

While talking to the media, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Shashi Kiran said, “The Indian Railways administration has decided to operate Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad (01 trips) special superfast rail service for the convenience of the passengers. Train No. 07115, Hyderabad – Jaipur (01 trip) Special Superfast train service date 12.11.21, will depart from Hyderabad at 20.20 hrs on Friday and will reach Jaipur at 05.25 hrs on Sunday.”

He adds, “Similarly, Train No. 07116, Jaipur-Hyderabad (01 Trip) Special Superfast train service date 14.11.21 will leave Jaipur at 15.20 hrs on Sunday and reach Hyderabad at 01.00 hrs on Tuesday. The train will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mukhed, Nanded, Poorna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Phulera stations on the route.”

The Indian Railways has started several trains across the country in the last few weeks. The railways is either resuming or operating new trains in almost every division. This comes after the train operations had to be completely halted after the Indian government declared the nationwide lockdown following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.