INDIA

1-MIN READ

Special Train from Delhi Arrives in Kerala; 7 with Covid-19 Symptoms Shifted to Hospital

Representative image.

Representative image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
The first special train from New Delhi carrying nearly 1,000 passengers arrived in Kerala and seven of them were shifted to COVID-19 care centres and hospitals as they showed some symptoms of the disease

during screening, officials said on Friday.

Barring the seven passengers – six of whom alighted in Kozhikode and one here – others were allowed to proceed by taxis and buses arranged by district officials and they have to remain under quarantine in their homes for 14 days.

The all-air conditioned Rajadhani Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram superfast train arrived here at 5.10 am on Friday after two stoppages in the state at Kozhikode and Ernakulam South, where over 560 passengers deboarded, officials said.

At least 350 people reached here and underwent medical check-up conducted by a team of doctors and health officials and the railway staff who wore personal protection equipment.

"One person was shifted to the hospital after he showed some symptoms," a senior district official told PTI.

The rest of the passengers were sent to their homes.

Earlier, the train reached Kozhikode, the first station in Kerala, on Thursday night where 261 people deboarded.

"Out of the 261, five persons were shifted to the COVID care centre and one person to the Kozhikode Medical College, Kozhikode district medical officer said.

Later it reached Ernakulam South where many passengers who had booked their tickets to Thiruvananthapuram got down after taking necessary permission as they found it convenient to travel to their home districts from there. In all, around 300 people alighted at Ernakulam, railway sources said.

Health department workers disinfected the railway stations and the taxis used by the passengers.

Railway officials said the train will be disinfected and commence its return journey on Friday evening.

The superfast train was among the special passenger trains operated from New Delhi railway station to 15 destinations in the country including Thiruvananthapuram.

